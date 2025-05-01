Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
If y=sin1(cost)y=\sin^{-1}(\cos t) for 0<t<π20<t<\dfrac{\pi}{2}, find dydt\dfrac{dy}{dt}.