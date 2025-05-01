Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 101Multiple Choice

Find the explicit solution of the following differential equation:
dydx=sinxcos2y\(\displaystyle\]\frac{dy}{dx}\)=\(\sin\) x\,\(\cos\)^2y