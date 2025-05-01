Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
49 of 0
Problem 49Multiple Choice

Evaluate 134dxx24x+8\displaystyle \int_{1}^{3}\frac{4\,dx}{x^{2}-4x+8}.