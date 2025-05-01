Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
126 of 0
Problem 126Multiple Choice

Find the indefinite integral: sec2(x5)dx\int \sec^2\!\left(\tfrac{x}{5}\right)\,dx.