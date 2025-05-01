Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
Problem 137Multiple Choice

Given that Simpson's Rule approximation for 35(5x2)dx\displaystyle\int_{3}^{5} (5x-2)\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is S=36S = 36, compute the absolute error ES|E_S|.