8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Approximate the integral 02(x24)dx\displaystyle\int_{0}^{2} (x^2 - 4)\,dx using the Trapezoidal Rule with n=4n = 4 subintervals. Then, determine an upper bound for the error ET\bigl|E_{T}\bigr|.