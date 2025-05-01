Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals

Determine whether the improper integral 1(lnx)2xdx\(\int\)_1^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{(\ln x)^2}{x}\)\,dx converges or diverges, and state its value if it converges.