Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
140 of 0
Problem 140Multiple Choice

Evaluate the indefinite integral (5x34x23)dx\displaystyle \int \bigl(5x^{3} - \frac{4}{x^{\frac{2}{3}}}\bigr)\,dx.