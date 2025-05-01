Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
150 of 0
Problem 150Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral 3x22x32x+1dx\int\frac{3x^{2} - 2}{x^{3} - 2x + 1}\,dx.