Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
48 of 0
Problem 48Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem:
xdydx+y=sinx{\displaystyle x\frac{dy}{dx}+y=\sin x}, y(π)=0y(\pi)=0