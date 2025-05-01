Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
201 of 0
Problem 201Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral x259x2dx \displaystyle \int \frac{x}{\sqrt{25-9x^{2}}}\,dx.