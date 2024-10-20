Using the defined function h ( x ) = { x 2 − 1 if − 3 ≤ x < 2 2 x + 3 if 2 ≤ x ≤ 5 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}x^2-1\text{ if }-3\le x<2\\ 2x+3\text{ if }2\le x\le5\end{cases} , evaluate h ( h ( 1 ) ) h\left(h\left(1\right)\right) .