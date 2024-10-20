For the function g ( x ) = x 4 − 4 x 3 + 4 x 2 g(x)=x^4-4x^3+4x^2 , plot the zeros of ﻿ g ( x ) g(x) g(x)﻿ and the zeros of its derivative ﻿ g ′ ( x ) g^{\prime}(x) g′(x)﻿.