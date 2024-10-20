Verify if the function h ( x ) = 2 x 5 − 5 x 3 + x + 2 h(x) = 2x^5 - 5x^3 + x + 2 has exactly one zero in the interval ﻿ [ − 3 , − 1.5 ] [-3,-1.5] [−3,−1.5]﻿.