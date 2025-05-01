Skip to main content
The function y(x)=kxk+Cexy(x) = -kx - k + Ce^x satisfies the initial value problem yy=4xy^{\(\prime\)} - y = 4x with y(0)=2y(0) = 2. What is the value of the product k×Ck \(\times\) C?