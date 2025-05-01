Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 56Multiple Choice

Determine the equivalent first-order ODE and initial value for the integral equation:
y(x)=ex+0xy(t)sintdt{\displaystyle y(x)=e^{x}+{\displaystyle\int_0^{x}y(t)\sin t\,\,dt}}