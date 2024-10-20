Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer is designing a water tank that consists of a cylindrical part flanked by two hemispherical ends. If the total external surface area of the tank is to be 452 m2, what should be the radius of the tank to maximize its volume?
