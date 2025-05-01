Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
42 of 0
Problem 42Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of (5x+2)2(5x + 2)^{-2} is 15(5x+2)1+C\displaystyle-\frac{1}{5}(5x + 2)^{-1} + C.