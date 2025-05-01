Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 142 Multiple Choice

Evaluate the indefinite integral: xxxx3dx\displaystyle \int \frac{x\sqrt{x}-\sqrt{x}}{x^3}\,dx.