13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

A chemical reactant in a perfectly mixed batch reactor decays at a rate proportional to its current concentration. Let B(t)B(t) denote the chemical's concentration (in mol/L\(\text{mol/L}\)) at time tt (in minutes). The proportionality constant is α>0\(\alpha\)>0 and initially B(0)=B0B(0)=B_{0}. Solve the following equation for B(t)B(t) by considering it as a separable differential equation.
dBdt+αB=0\(\frac{dB}{dt}\) + \(\alpha{B}\) = 0