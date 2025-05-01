Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
292 of 0
Problem 292Multiple Choice

Find the limit: limx(ln(5x+1)lnx){\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}(\ln(5x+1)-\ln x)}.