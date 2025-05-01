Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 120Multiple Choice

Determine the constant kk so that f(x)=kx16x2f(x)=k\,x\sqrt{16-x^2} is a probability density function on [0,4][0,4].