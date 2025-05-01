Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 139

Given that the Trapezoidal Rule approximation for 02(x24)dx\displaystyle\int_{0}^{2} (x^2 - 4)\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is T=214T = -\frac{21}{4}, compute the absolute error ET\left|E_T\right|.