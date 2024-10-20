Let f ( x ) = ( 2 x − 3 2 x + 1 ) 3 f\left(x\right)=\left(\frac{2x-3}{2x+1}\right)^3 and g ( x ) = 4 x 2 − 1 g\left(x\right)=\frac{4}{x^2}-1 . Find the value of ( f ∘ g ) ′ ( − 2 ) \left(f\circ g\right)^{\prime}\left(-2\right) .