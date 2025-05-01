Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically

Problem 306Multiple Choice

As xx\to\infty, which function (if any) grows faster: f(x)=x5+x4f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x^5+x^4} or g(x)=x3g(x)=x^3?