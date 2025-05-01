Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Given that the Trapezoidal Rule approximation for 24(4x3+x)dx{\displaystyle\int_2^4(4x^3+x)\,dx} with n=4n=4 subintervals is T=249T =249, compute the absolute error ET|E_T|.