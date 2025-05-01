Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 63Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral.
143lnxxdx\displaystyle \int_{1}^{4} \frac{3 \ln x}{x} \, dx