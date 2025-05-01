Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 62Multiple Choice

Find the value of 0π3tan(x2)dx\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{3}}\tan\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)dx.