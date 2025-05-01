Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Problem 56Multiple Choice

Let y=cot1(2x+3)y=\cot^{-1}(2x+3). Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} by differentiating the implicit equation coty=2x+3\cot{y}=2x+3.