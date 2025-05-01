Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
119 of 0
Problem 119Multiple Choice

Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integral 6tan4xdx\int 6\tan^{4}x\,dx.