7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 120Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral 4sec5(2x)dx\int 4\sec^5(2x)\,dx using a reduction formula.