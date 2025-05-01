Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
57 of 0
Problem 57Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: x3+3x24x+5x2+x2dx\displaystyle \int \frac{x^3 + 3x^2 - 4x + 5}{x^2 + x - 2} dx