8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Problem 117

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that the Trapezoidal Rule approximates the integral 12(3x2+2)dx{\displaystyle\int_{-1}^2\bigl(3x^2+2\bigr)\,dx} with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.