8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 118Multiple Choice

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that Simpson's Rule approximates the integral 12(3x2+2)dx\displaystyle\int_{-1}^{2}\bigl(3x^2 + 2\bigr)\,dx with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.