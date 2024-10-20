Given a function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿ defined on the interval ﻿ [ − 3 , 5.5 ] , [-3, 5.5], [−3,5.5],﻿ which of the following x x -values represents an inflection point of ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿?