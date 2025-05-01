Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 290Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
As xx\to\infty, f(x)=log3x3f(x)=\log _3x^3 grows slower than g(x)=lnxg(x)=\ln{x}.