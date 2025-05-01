Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Problem 25Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral dx16x2 \displaystyle \int \frac{dx}{\sqrt{16-x^{2}}}.