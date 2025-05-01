Skip to main content
0. Functions
Properties of Functions
0. Functions

Properties of Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 45Multiple Choice

Determine whether the function graphed below is one-to-one or not.
Graph of a piecewise function with a closed dot at (0,3) and an open dot at (0,-2) on the y-axis.