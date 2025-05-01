Skip to main content
0. Functions
Properties of Functions
0. Functions

Properties of Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 44Multiple Choice

Determine whether the function is one-to-one or not:
g(x)={2x+1,x<11,x1g(x)=\begin{cases}2x+1, & x<1\\1, & x\ge 1\end{cases}