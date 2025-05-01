Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of ∫ 0 1 cos x d x \int_{0}^{1} \sqrt{\cos{x}} \,dx using the Simpson's Rule with n = 20 n = 20 subintervals. Assume that ∣ f ( 4 ) ( x ) ∣ ≤ 6.5 |f^{\left(4\right)}(x)|\leq6.5 on [ 0 , 1 ] [0,1] . Express your answer in scientific notation and round it to 2 decimal places.