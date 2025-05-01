Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of ∫ 1 2 cos 2 x d x \int_{1}^{2} \cos{2^x}\,dx using the Trapezoid Rule with n = 20 n = 20 subintervals. Assume that ∣ f ′ ′ ( x ) ∣ ≤ 6.7 |f^{\prime\prime}(x)|\leq6.7 on [ 1 , 2 ] [1,2] . Round your answer to 4 4 decimal places.