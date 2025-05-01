Evaluate the limit by first expressing it as a definite integral:

lim ∥ P ∥ → 0 ∑ k = 1 n ( c k + 1 ) − 1 2 Δ x k \displaystyle\lim_{\|P\|\to0}\sum_{k=1}^{n}\bigl(c_k + 1\bigr)^{-\tfrac12}\,\Delta x_k , where P P is a partition of [ 0 , 8 ] [0,8] , and c k c_k is a sample point chosen within the k k -th subinterval of the partition.