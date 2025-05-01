Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
78 of 0
Problem 78Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral (x1)exx2dx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\) \(\frac{(x-1)e^{x}\)}{x^{2}}\,dx.