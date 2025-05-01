Problem 7.2.41
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)
Problem 7.6.37
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
Problem 7.3.71
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
Problem 7.3.49
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
49. ∫ e^(sec πt) sec πt tan πt dt
Problem 7.2.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
Problem 7.2.16
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
16. y = (ln x)³
Problem 7.7.4
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
Problem 7.5.39
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))
Problem 7.3.109
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
109. ∫ (dx / (x log₁₀x))
Problem 7.1.9
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 1 - x/2, x ≤ 0
x/(x + 2), x > 0
Problem 7.6.11
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
11. tan(arcsin(-1/2))
Problem 7.4.12
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
12. (dy/dx) = 3x²e^(-y)
Problem 7.8.17
17. Show that √(10x+1) and √(x+1) grow at the same rate as x→∞ by showing that they both grow at the same rate as √x as x→∞.
Problem 7.2.52
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
52. ∫(from π/4 to π/2)cot(t)dt
Problem 7.7.27
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
Problem 7.5.30
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
30. lim (θ → 0) ((1/2)^θ - 1) / θ
Problem 7.8.7
7. Order the following functions from slowest growing to fastest growing as x→∞.
a. e^x
b. x^x
c. (ln x)^x
d. e^(x/2)
Problem 7.4.25
25. First-order chemical reactions In some chemical reactions, the rate at which the amount of a substance changes with time is proportional to the amount present. For the change of δ-gluconolactone into gluconic acid, for example,
dy/dt = -0.6y
when t is measured in hours. If there are 100 grams of δ-gluconolactone present when t=0, how many grams will be left after the first hour?
Problem 7.3.37
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫8e^(x+1) dx
Problem 7.5.90
90. Find f'(0) for
f(x) = e^(-1/x²), x≠0
= 0, x = 0.
Problem 7.3.57
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x), y(0) = 1, y′(0) = 0
Problem 7.3.43
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ 2t e^(-t²) dt
Problem 7.5.41
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)
Problem 7.3.39
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln4 to ln9)e^(x/2)dx
Problem 7.2.87
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
Problem 7.5.66
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
Problem 7.1.59
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = (1 − x)³
Problem 7.6.71
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
71. ∫(from -π/2 to π/2) 2cosθ dθ/(1+(sinθ)²)
Problem 7.6.130
130. Use the identity arccot(u)=π/2 - arctan(u) to derive the formula for the derivative of arccot(u) in Table 7.4 from the formula for the derivative of arctan(u).
Problem 7.3.103
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
103. ∫₁⁴ (ln 2 · log₂x / x) dx
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
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