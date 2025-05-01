Problem 7.6.102
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
102. ∫(from -1/3 to 1/√3)(cos(arctan 3x))/(1+9x²) dx
Problem 7.2.41
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
41. ∫2y dy/(y²-25)
Problem 7.5.69
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
69. lim (x → ∞) (√(9x + 1)) / (√(x + 1))
Problem 7.6.69
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
69. ∫dx/((2x-1)√((2x-1)²-4))
Problem 7.3.53
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
53. ∫ (e^r / (1 + e^r)) dr
Problem 7.5.90
90. Find f'(0) for
f(x) = e^(-1/x²), x≠0
= 0, x = 0.
Problem 7.2.14
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
Problem 7.1.31
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = (x + 3) / (x − 2)
Problem 7.1.51
Let f(x) = x³ − 3x² − 1, x ≥ 2. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at the point x = −1 = f(3).
Problem 7.6.37
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
Problem 7.3.143
143.
b. Find the average value of ln(x) over [1, e].
Problem 7.3.71
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
Problem 7.5.37
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
Problem 7.5.30
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
30. lim (θ → 0) ((1/2)^θ - 1) / θ
Problem 7.2.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
56. ∫sec(x)dx/√(ln(sec(x)+tan(x)))
Problem 7.3.103
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
103. ∫₁⁴ (ln 2 · log₂x / x) dx
Problem 7.3.79
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
79. y = θ sin(log₇ θ)
Problem 7.3.49
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
49. ∫ e^(sec πt) sec πt tan πt dt
Problem 7.7.4
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
Problem 7.2.35
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
35. y = ln((x²+1)^5/√(1-x))
Problem 7.7.55
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
Problem 7.6.130
130. Use the identity arccot(u)=π/2 - arctan(u) to derive the formula for the derivative of arccot(u) in Table 7.4 from the formula for the derivative of arctan(u).
Problem 7.6.84
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
84. ∫(from 2 to 4)2dx/(x²-6x+10)
Problem 7.1.27
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x³ + 1
Problem 7.3.122
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)
Problem 7.2.66
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
Problem 7.5.71
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
Problem 7.7.31
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y = cos⁻¹(x) - x sech⁻¹(x)
Problem 7.6.71
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
71. ∫(from -π/2 to π/2) 2cosθ dθ/(1+(sinθ)²)
Problem 7.4.21
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
21. (1/x)(dy/dx) = ye^(x²) + 2√y e^(x²)
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
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