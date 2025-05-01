Recall the key features of the receptor types listed: (1) Ligand-gated ion channels are ion channels that open or close in response to ligand binding, but they do not have seven transmembrane domains. (2) G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are known for their seven transmembrane domains and their role in signal transduction via G proteins. (3) Receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) are single-pass transmembrane proteins involved in phosphorylation cascades, not G protein signaling. (4) Nuclear hormone receptors are intracellular receptors, not cell surface receptors, and do not have transmembrane domains.