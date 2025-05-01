Which of the following is true of transporters in the context of cell surface receptors?
A
They transmit electrical signals by opening in response to voltage changes.
B
They function primarily as enzymes that catalyze intracellular reactions.
C
They facilitate the movement of specific molecules across the cell membrane.
D
They directly generate second messengers upon ligand binding.
Understand the role of transporters: Transporters are membrane proteins that facilitate the movement of specific molecules, such as ions, sugars, or amino acids, across the cell membrane. They are not involved in transmitting electrical signals or generating second messengers.
Eliminate the incorrect options: The first option refers to ion channels, which open in response to voltage changes and transmit electrical signals. Transporters do not perform this function.
Eliminate the second incorrect option: The second option describes enzymes that catalyze intracellular reactions. Transporters are not enzymes; their primary role is to move molecules across the membrane.
Eliminate the third incorrect option: The fourth option refers to receptors like G-protein-coupled receptors, which generate second messengers upon ligand binding. Transporters do not directly generate second messengers.
Confirm the correct answer: The correct statement is that transporters facilitate the movement of specific molecules across the cell membrane. This is their primary function in the context of cell surface receptors.
