College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Quadratic Equations
Solve Quadratic Equations Using the Quadratic Formula
Problem 50
Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
