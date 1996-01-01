Hey, everyone. So we're gonna look at a few more rules called the power rules. So we're gonna continue on with our exponents tables. I'm just gonna show you how they work because there's a few situations that we haven't seen yet. Let's just go ahead and get started and I'll show you how this works. So let's say I have an expression like for the to the third power and that's raised to an exponent. So it's almost like I have an exponent on top of an exponent. You could also see situations like three times four and that's raised to the second power or you could even see fractions like 12/4 raised to the second power. What's common about all of these is that you see either powers that are on top of powers or you see products or quotients that are raised to other powers. And so the whole thing here is you're gonna use these power rules. Let's take a look at the first one here. Here, I have four cube to the second power. Remember what that means is if I have a term that's raised to a power, it's basically like multiplying it by itself twice. In other words, four thirds, times, four thirds. So how does this work out? Well, we've actually seen how this works out from the products rule. You basically just add their exponents three plus three and you get four to the sixth power. But I'm gonna show you that in some cases, actually, the numbers here will be really, really big. You don't want to have to write this all out and do the product rule. So here's where the power rule comes in handy. What you're gonna do is you're gonna take these two exponents and you're just gonna multiply them. So in other words, you're gonna take three and the two and now the power is going to be three times two and what do you get, you still just get four of the six power. So in other words, this is just two different ways of representing the same thing, but this is what the power rule says. Any time you have a power on top of a power, you just multiply their exponents. All right, pretty straightforward. So let's take a look at the second one here. Uh Here I have three times four rays to the second power. I'm just gonna show you how this works. Basically, the idea is that this, this exponent here distributes to everything that's inside of the parentheses. It's actually kind of how, like we use the distributive property with something like two parentheses, three plus four, we distribute it to everything that's inside. This is basically what that is. It's like the distributor property for exponents. So what happens here this three times four parentheses to the second power? This is the same thing as three squared plus four. So times four squared. So this is just nine times 16. And if you work this out, this ends up being 100 and 44 here's another way to think about it. This is really just a print the CS with an exponent. So we can use PDAs order of operations. This just becomes 12 squared. What is 12 squared? It's also 100 and 44. All right. So this is called the power of a product rule. Um So power of a product means that you just distribute exponents to each term to each term inside the parentheses. All right. So if you see something like this, distribute it to everything that's inside. And for last, but not least you're gonna see sometimes fractions with exponents. And the idea is the same, you distribute the exponent to everything that's inside of the parentheses. So this 12 divided by four race to the second. Power just becomes 12 squared, divided by four squared. So this just becomes 100 and 44 divided by 16. And what do you get? You get nine. Another way you could have done this is you could have just done 12 divided by four, which is just three and what's three squared and also is nine. So all these things are the same. So this is what the power of a quotient rule says, just basically distribute exponents to the numerator. So the distributed exponents to the top and at the bottom. So the distributed exponents numerator and denominator. So this is basically how all these rules work. Let's go ahead and take a look at some examples and see how um see a few more situations here. So here we have M to the negative two power to the negative five power. So I have a power over here. That's on top of another power. So I use the power rule. Power rule says I just multiply their exponents. So this just becomes M to the negative two times negative five power and this just becomes M to the 10th power. And that is my answer. All right. So pretty straightforward, this works for numbers, but it also just works for variables too. They work the same exact way. Let's take a look at the second one over here. So I have Xy to the third power to the fourth power. All right. So what do you think this becomes? Well, some of you might be thinking that this should really just become Xy to the three times four power, but this is actually incorrect. All right, this is uh this is wrong. Don't do this because what happens here is you actually have a product that's on the inside of this parentheses. This isn't just one term like the four to the third power over here. This is two terms I have an X and A Y cube. Those are two separate things. So that actually this is more of a power of a product, you distribute the four to the Y cubed and also the X. So what happens here is this actually just becomes X to the fourth power, Y to the three times fourth power. So remember what happens is this basically just now becomes a product rule. So this becomes X to the fourth Y to the 12th, right? And that is what your answer is. And for our last but not least we have five divided by X raised to the negative three power. All right. So what happens? I distribute the negative three power to everything inside the parentheses. And this just becomes five to the negative three power divided by X to the negative three power. So is this fully simplified? And could I leave this like this? Well, we actually saw from previous rules that you don't like to leave negative exponents inside of your expressions. So how do we take care of this? Well, if you remember the negative exponent rule says that I basically, if I have something on the top, I flip it to the bottom. So that in other words, I'm gonna write this five to the uh three power. But then I write it with a positive exponents. So this just goes from the top to the bottom and I rewrite with a positive. Now what happens if I have something with a negative Exxon on the bottom, the opposite, I just flip it to the top. So in other words, this just becomes XX cubed over 5 to 5 to the third power. All right. So basically what happens here is when you have a negative power like this with a fraction, you're just gonna take the actual, just reciprocal of the fraction, right? So first we have five over X, now we have X over five and then we just have the distributive, we distributed the three into each one of those terms. That's it for this folks. Thanks for watching.

