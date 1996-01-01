Welcome back, everyone. We saw how to simplify expressions by combining like terms. So for example, in this expression, we could combine three X squared and two X squared into five X squared and make the expression shorter. But combining like terms isn't always going to work. And this complicated expression over here, we can't combine anything because there's no pluses in minus signs. So it turns out that when we, when this happens and we can't combine like terms, we're gonna need some new rules to simplify uh expressions that have exponents in them. But what I'm gonna do in this video is I'm gonna show you by using all these rules. We're gonna talk about that. This expression actually just simplifies down to something like X times Y. It's pretty cool. Let me just show you how it works. Feel free to use the page right before this. That has a master table of all these rules. So you don't have to fill this out uh multiple times and you'll have all your notes in one place. Let's just go ahead and get started here. So let's say I had something like one to the fourth power, one to any power. And I wanted to know what that evaluates to. Well, that just, just uh, one to the fourth power just ends up being one times, one times, one times one. And it doesn't matter how many you multiply how many times you multiply one by the end result is always just one. And that's the rule, one to any power, always just equals one. All right. So that's a pretty straightforward one. It's called the base one rule. The names are the least important thing about the rule. It's just really important that you learn how they work. Let's go ahead and move on to the second one here. A negative two with even power. So let's say I had negative three squared, that just means negative three and negative 33 times three just equals nine. But what happens to the negative signs? Well, where as long as you have a pair of negative signs, the negative sign always just gets canceled out. It doesn't matter if the exponent is two or four, as long as it's any even number. So for example, negative three to the fourth power just looks like this and we'll see that three multiplied by itself four times is 81. And what happens is the negative gets canceled with this one and this negative gets canceled with this one. So any time you have a negative number to an even power, you basically just drop the negative sign or it just gets canceled out. That's the rule. Um Now let's see what happens when you have negatives raised to odd powers, something like negative two to the third power. Well, let's write this out. This is negative two times negative two times negative two. So two times two times two is just eight. What happens to the negative sign? Well, this gets canceled out with this one. But what about this one? This third negative sign doesn't have another one to cancel out the negative. So it actually just gets kept there. So this is negative eight. So this rule is the opposite. Whenever you have a negative to an odd power, you actually end up keeping the negative sign on the outside. So you keep the negative sign here, right? So pretty straightforward, let's take a look at another couple of rules here. Now we're gonna get into like multiplication and division. Um Let's see what happens when you have something like four squared times four. The first power we'll just write this out four squared is four times four and then we multiply by another factor of four. Remember the dot And the X just mean the same thing. It's all multiplication. So it's basically like I just have three fours mold multiplied together. But the easiest way to represent that is actually just four to the third power. That's the simplest way I can do that. And so if you look at what happened here with these exponents there two and the one we basically just added them. And that's actually what the rule ends up being. Anytime you're multiplying numbers of the same base, you actually just add their exponents together. So when you multiply you add one way you can kind of remember this is that the multiplication symbol and the addition symbol, they kind of just look the like the same, but one is tilted. So it's an easy silly way to remember this. But that actually uh turns out to be a really, really important uh rule and a shortcut because some, and then you're gonna have expressions where you don't want to write out all the terms like why to the 30th and Y to the 70th. And you could actually really simply figure this out. This actually just ends being Y to the 100 because it's just 30 plus 70. All right. So pretty straightforward now that, that's called the product rule by the way. And now let's take a look at the last one where you're now dividing terms that have the same base. So it's not four times four, it's four divided by four. And we'll see here that this is just four times four times four, divided by one factor of four. And remember from uh from fractions, we can always cancel out one of these things and we're just left with like a one that's out here. It's kind of like an invisible one. And the easiest way to represent this is it's just four times four, but that's just four squared. All right. So here we actually ended up adding the exponents. Uh but here to get the two, we actually ended up subtracting the three and the, and the one. And so that's the rule. Whenever you are dividing terms of the same base, you subtract their exponents. All right. So when you divide, you subtract and one way to remember this is that you're doing division, which kind of looks like a little minus sign. So division is subtraction. Now, one tiny difference here uh is that when you added the exponents, the order doesn't matter because two plus one is the same thing as one plus two. But in subtraction, it does matter. You always have to sub uh subtract the top exponent from the bottom. Sorry. Uh So always do top minus bottom. All right. So that's really important. Don't mess that up. But that's really it. For these first couple of rules, let's go ahead and take a look at a couple of examples and see how they work.

